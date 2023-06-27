The number of pigs being sent to the factory was down 10.8% in the period January to May 2023 compared to the same time last year.

Central Statistics Office (CSO) data shows that in May 2023, pig slaughterings decreased by 10.1% when compared with May 2022. These figures indicate a downward trend in the number of pigs processed, with just over 288,000 pigs slaughtered in May 2023.

The data was contained in the CSO’s livestock kill data for May 2023. The data also highlighted changes in cattle and sheep slaughterings when compared with the corresponding periods of May and January to May year-on-year.

Cattle kill

Between January and May 2023, cattle slaughterings experienced a noticeable decline of 3.9% compared to the same period in 2022. In May 2023 specifically, cattle slaughterings contracted by 1.7% in comparison to May 2022. This decrease is reflected in the reduced number of cattle processed, with just over 152,000 cattle slaughtered in May 2023.

Sheep kill

In contrast to cattle slaughterings, sheep slaughterings saw a positive growth trajectory during the same five-month period. The number of sheep slaughtered increased by 3.6% compared to 2022, reaching almost 1.3 million head. In May 2023, sheep slaughterings rose by 5.2% when compared with May 2022, with approximately 249,000 sheep slaughtered.

Mairead Griffin, a statistician in the agriculture accounts and production section at the CSO, offered insights on the released data. "Cattle slaughterings decreased by 1.7% to just over 152,000 head in May 2023 when compared with May 2022. Over that same period, the number of sheep slaughtered grew by 5.2% to almost 249,000 head, and pig slaughterings contracted by 10.1% to just over 288,000 head,” she said.

Griffin further highlighted the trends observed during the January-May 2023 period.

"Sheep slaughterings increased by 3.6% to almost 1.3 million head, while the number of cattle declined by 3.9% to nearly 762,000 head. However, pig slaughterings fell by 10.8% to just under 1.4 million head over the same period."