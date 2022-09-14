The Tow and Fert machines are primarily designed as liquid foliar spray machines

Built in New Zealand, Tow and Fert machines are set to make their Ploughing debut next week.

The Tow and Fert machines are primarily designed as liquid foliar spray machines, and could almost be called a hybrid between a fertiliser spreader and a sprayer.

They have the ability to dissolve any nitrogen-based fertiliser, but primarily urea, into a plant-available liquid solution.

The machine also has the ability to mix, suspend and apply micro-fine particulate and biological fertilisers while suspended in liquid. This includes very finely ground limestone (less than 15 microns – ground lime is approximately 2,000 microns). It can also be used to apply small seeds such as chicory or clover.

Its range is made up of five models. This starts with the recently introduced jeep/ATV-pulled Multi 500 – a 500l and up to 10m (32ft) working width machine – right up to the contractor-spec trailed PTO-driven Multi 4000, which is a 4,000l model with up to a 24m (79ft) working width. The machines are imported and distributed across Europe by Leslie Dwyer of APS Bioag in Co Kildare.

The firm will have a stand and also a booth in the Innovation Arena of the Enterprise Ireland stand.