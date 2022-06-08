Farm organisations in New Zealand have proposed that farmers pay for emissions as opposed to entering the country’s emissions trading scheme, from which agriculture is currently exempt.

This comes on the back of political pressure the agricultural sector faces in New Zealand in relation to its contribution to climate change.

A farm level split-gas levy on agricultural emissions, with built-in incentives to reduce emissions and sequester carbon, is being recommended. Under this proposal, methane and nitrous oxide emissions would be calculated separately.

The recommendation is for a maximum 11c/kg starting price for methane and 0.4c/kg for carbon dioxide or nitrous oxide.

Meanwhile, farmers can get credit for their sequestration.

Chair of Beef and Lamb New Zealand, Andrew Morrison said entering the country’s emissions trading scheme would be “disastrous” for the industry.