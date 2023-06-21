I see Clonmel Show has appointed a new president to succeed the late Carrie Acheson, who led the show to great success during her tenure.
Eddie O’Gorman is the longest-serving member of the present Clonmel Show committee, having chaired the horse committee for 20 years. O’Gorman pioneered the ever-popular celebrity donkey derby at Clonmel while also showing his Woodrooffe flock of Suffock sheep and bloodstock from his Cloncahir House Stud.
Clonmel Show takes place on 2 July at Powerstown Park.
