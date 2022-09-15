The compact tractor offering joins the loader range, which it has been offering in Ireland for some time now.

Earlier this year, O'Regan Plant Sales in Cork became the Irish distributor for the full range of Yanmar compact tractors.

The company has planned to officially launch them on to the Irish market at the Ploughing next week, alongside the new mini 1.5t sv15, sv17 and sv19 excavators.

The Cork-based company explained that it is carrying 22hp to 60hp tractors in stock for the Irish market, all of which feature three-point linkages, PTO, roll bar, optional cabs, front loaders and cutting decks.

Cork-based O'Regan Plant Sales recently became the Irish distributor for the range of Yanmar compact tractors and has planned to launch them on to the Irish market at the Ploughing.

The firm’s main yard is based in Cork and a new parts depot is currently being set up in Dublin. The company has also appointed two sub-dealers to date, one in Carlow and one in Wexford.

Loaders

The company also has plans to showcase the full range of construction equipment on its stand, ranging from 800kg up to 10t excavators and 1t to 3t tracked dumpers.

Yanmar uses its own engines, which are built in Japan. The company has been manufacturing engines which have been working under the hoods of many machines across the country for years.

John Deere uses Yanmar engines in some of its UTVs and a number of firms use them in their mini excavators such as Cat, Hitatchi and Wacker Neuson.

Yanmar has been building compact loaders for many years, but for a long time was not hugely popular in Europe. In late 2016, Yanmar bought out Terex-Schaeff and its factory in Germany that produced wheel loaders and mini excavators.

Yanmar continued production and stuck with the white livery until 2019, when the firm introduced the yellow colour scheme. In spring this year, Yanmar once again changed their standard colour, this time to red, and also comes in black as an option.