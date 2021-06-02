Growth and stem extension issues have become very apparent in some winter-sown spring oat crops. Around six week ago, I wrote about my concerns regarding potential frost damage in winter crops and oats in particular. I was afraid that the cold could have killed the developing ears in many stems as thay moved into stem extension.

I have no evidence that this is widespread, but another related problem has emerged. Over the past few weeks, there have been numerous issues reported from fields up and down the country of crops having somewhat similar symptoms, but the cause is much less easy to diagnose.