Edward and Eamonn Morrissey receiving his oat grower of the year award from Johnny Flahavan.

Donal Keane receiving the organic grower of the year award from James Flahavan.

The conventional and organic oat growers of the year have been announced by Flahavan’s for 2022.

Edward and Eamon Morrissey from Dunhill in Co Waterford took the conventional oats award, while Donal Keane from Co Meath took the coveted organic award.

Judge Jim O’Mahoney noted that Eamon and Edward’s grain had good colour, a good bushel and low moisture content. There is a huge emphasis on soil quality and crop nutrition on the Morrissey farm.

Runners-up

Two farmers were announced as runners-up in the competition. They were Martin O’Regan from Kinsale in Co Cork and Pádraig Connery from Villierstown in Co Waterford. Pádraig takes part in the Irish Farmers Journal Footprint Farmers Programme.

Organic category winner Donal Keane has been farming organically in Summerhill since 2011 on a mixed farm. His oats crop hit 2t/ac this year at 12% moisture content.

Donal is a keen advocate of organic farming and is constantly trying to maintain and improve the environment.

Patrick Byrne from Athy and Patrick O’Connor from Clonmel were named runners-up in the organic oats category.

Commenting on the awards, operations manager at Flahavan’s Johnny Flahavan stated: “The standard of oats supplied to Flahavan’s is consistently exceptional and we’re delighted that these awards are able to showcase the best of the best among our growers.

"Our sincerest congratulations to our winners and runners-up, a well-deserved recognition for top-quality tillage farmers.”