Everyone at the Irish Farmers Journal was saddened to hear of the recent passing of our former colleague Ken Whelan.

A member of the news team from 2006 to 2014, Ken was a superb professional who was ever helpful, affable and popular.

Numerous staff recalled how they approached Ken with a page of clunky English and had it transformed thanks to his magic pen. Ken was the ultimate journalist – a real old-school reporter, who learned his trade with the Irish Press.

He subsequently worked with publications such as Ireland on Sunday, the Dublin Daily, Gazette Group Newspapers and the Farming Independent. He also co-authored a highly regarded biography of Bertie Ahern.

Although a Dublin native, and a proud former pupil of O’Connell CBS in North Richmond Street, Ken loved his time in agri-journalism.

Our sympathies to his partner Kathleen and to all in the Smith and Whelan families.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.