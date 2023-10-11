The Irish Farmers Journal was saddened to hear of the sudden and untimely passing of one of life’s true gentlemen. Brian Ryan was on holiday in the Paris region of France on a cycling tour and supporting the Irish rugby team prior to his passing.

Brian was a senior partner in the Mulcair Vets practice in Cappamore, Co Limerick. He was known in the veterinary profession and wider agri sector as an excellent veterinary practitioner and a man who promoted youth, having mentored many vets who went through the practice.

His gentle spoken nature with farmers and love of animals has left a large gap in many lives of those who knew and interacted with him. May he rest in peace.