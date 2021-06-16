When the agri-shows history book is written, Paddy Ryan and Cappamore Show will be remembered with banner headlines in acknowledgement of Paddy’s dedication and commitment to the Irish Shows Association and his contribution to the local community.

He was a giant of a man, with a heart to match and a magnificent agri-showman, through and through.

What a pleasure it was to meet him any day of the week, but to meet him at an agricultural show was something special. He knew everyone and everyone knew Paddy.

He never stopped promoting his pride and joy, Cappamore Show, and was always eager to entertain new ideas to enhance show day for the exhibitor and the show-going public.

Paddy would always say to any potential exhibitors when he was enticing them to enter: “It is better to have showed and lose, than have never showed at all.” And most of them took him at his word.

He will be sadly missed by his colleagues in the Irish Shows Association and his many show-going friends around the country. We hope, Paddy, that when you arrive at the Pearly Gates, St Peter will send you straight to the winner’s enclosure, in acknowledgement for all your kindness and your good deeds while you were with us.

On behalf of all in the agri-show fraternity, may we extend our very sincere sympathies to the Ryan family on this very sad occasion.

You may be gone Paddy, but you have left us with cherished memories.