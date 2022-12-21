DEAR SIR: Offaly and Daingean’s Kevin Kilmurray will be forever remembered for his leadership of Offaly forwards in the early 1970s, when they broke through to win two back-to-back all-Ireland football titles. During this time, he was also a vital cog in the UCD team which won Sigerson Cups, as well as Dublin and all-Ireland club championships.

His extraordinary ability to weave through defences, allied to his remarkable courage, created an iconic image that’s now part of GAA folklore.

He was a warrior who gave heartfelt commitment to whatever team he was part of at whatever level.

Elite footballer

Even at the height of his powers as an elite Gaelic footballer, recognised by All-Star Awards in 1972 and 1973, he enthusiastically participated in transatlantic forays to Gaelic Park New York, as well as interfaculty rugby matches in Belfield, and unforgettably in one tempestuous soccer game on a dirt pitch in Corfu.

Kevin put his agricultural science degree to work by growing cereals on leased lands in north Dublin and south Meath. His cereal growing expertise opened a niche for him as a “master crop walker”. His business then developed to become a top supplier of sports pitches throughout Ireland.

Nothing became Kevin Kilmurray more than his response to being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Fifteen months ago, he immersed himself in an almighty struggle to hold on to life. He embraced the love of his family and friends, as he participated fully in the running of his business up to seven weeks ago.

When it came to it, Kevin fully accepted his fate and died peacefully on Sunday 4 December in St Vincent’s private hospital surrounded by his loving, broken-hearted family.

Kevin Kilmurray,1950-2022, survived by his five children – Craig, Ken, Lindsay, Jaclyn, Orna and their mothers, Mary and Bette.

– NH