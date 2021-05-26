DEAR SIR: It is shocking how, at first glance, the winning photos in your Arable April winners feature resemble deserts. Endless brown soil dominated by giant machines. Where is the room for wildlife or diversity of any kind?

There is more hope for life of any kind in the Dublin window boxes and canal banks.

I am from a farming background and community and always defend the position of farmers as custodians of the rural landscape, ecosystems and habitats.

At least give us something to support our arguments in support of sustainable farming practices.

We need a solid food supply, but what do we expect to pollinate these monocultures? If this is what we celebrate and demonstrate as beauty and farming success, God help the future generations of plant and animal.