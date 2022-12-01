There was little or no movement up or down for October on base milk price compared to September. Fat and protein percentage increased for all suppliers compared to last month so net milk price per litre will be higher. However, volumes at this time of the year are on the slide. To put it in context, in October typically 7.5% of annual supply is delivered versus 13.5% in May at peak.

For October average protein was 3.97% and fat was 4.83%. We are now at the end of November so realistically there are only two to three weeks of milking left for most suppliers, with typically 2.9% of annual supply delivered in December. Given milk price is so high this year some will consider the cost of milking not-in-calf cows and late-calvers over Christmas to see if it is worthwhile.