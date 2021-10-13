Being mindful of the dangers on the road should be a top priority.

As Macra members are getting back in their cars to return to meetings and activities, road safety awareness cannot be more timely.

Some of the key safety messages that will be highlighted throughout the month are the dangers of mobile phone distractions, the importance of wearing seatbelts and being seen on the road and how we can mitigate and manage driver fatigue.

Members will be encouraged to bring the safety awareness campaigns and challenges back to their clubs and counties and develop their own initiatives to engage their members in road safety.

“The goal of this campaign is to make road safety a daily practice for all of our members. Being safe on the roads is top of our priorities as we kick off a busy Macra year with a greater return to activity,” said Sarah Kelly, chair of the Rural Youth Committee.

This week, members have been encouraged to download Toyota’s Face It Down app, to prevent distracted driving. In the following weeks, members will be encouraged to wear their seatbelts, to ensure they are seen on the roads and to be mindful of the dangers of driver fatigue.

Macra spotlight

Waterford: 10 October – 16 October.

Longford: 17 October – 23 October.

Over the course of the next few weeks, Macra na Ferime will be spotlighting a county each week as we begin to increasingly return to activity.

A suite of events will take place in the spotlight week that demonstrate the types of activities Macra na Feirme clubs are involved in.

Waterford

Waterford is the inaugural spotlight county, with its last two activities taking place on 15 and 16 October.

Waterford Macra na Feirme will be holding an in-person quiz on Friday 15 October, starting at 8:30pm at Bridgie Terries Pub. All are welcome to join.

The final event for the week is a farm walk hosted by award-winning dairy farmers, Neil and Gillian O’Sullivan, on Saturday 16 October at 11am.

Pre-registration is required. Those interested can register on Waterford Macra Facebook or Instagram pages, or contact Shane at 086-109 1804.

Longford

Longford is the spotlight county from 17 October to 23 October and a suite of activities have been planned with more being added.

A farm walk is being held on 17 October, more details to come.

Tuesday 19 October: Village and town tour. Come out and have a chat with Macra members and be in with a chance of winning a Macra goodie bag.

6-6.30pm – Ballymahon and Ballinalee.

7-7.30pm – Lanesborough and Granard.

8-8.30pm – Drumlish and Edgeworthstown.

Wednesday 20 October: an evening walk in Longford with Longford Ramblers.

7pm – 6km walk along the canal in Longford. Meeting at Dealz (at the Market Square N39 C5F2).

Thursday 21 October: Soccer social with Longford Sports Partnership.

8-9pm at Longford Sports and Leisure Centre, The Mall, N39 KP30.

Friday 22: Bowling and social.

7-8pm in Longford Mega Bowl.

Saturday and Sunday: Do the Mystery Trail in Longford. Members can take pictures of themselves doing the trail in Longford and send us the photo via our Facebook page to be in with a chance to win a prize.

Contact 086-780 8987 to get a discount code for the trail.

For more information about the Longford spotlight week, contact training and development officer Debbie Donnelly at 086-780 8987 and follow Longford Macra na Feirme on Facebook.