The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has published its outlook for agriculture markets in 2030, using 2018 to 2020 as a base.

Population is forecast to be 8.5bn with growth in the developing areas of the world.

Beef consumption is expected to reduce in high-consuming countries including the EU

Feed use of cereals is expected to grow at 1.2% annually for the rest of the decade, with food demand projected to increase by 1.3% per annum driven by the combination of growing population and growing per-capita incomes in lower- and middle-income countries.

In high-income countries, animal protein demand is expected to grow by 3%, mainly in poultry with beef, sheep and pigmeat stable.

Dairy is set to be the fastest-growing sector with global milk production expected to increase by 22% and a large part of this forecast for consumption increase in India.

Despite growing demand, there is no real increase in prices forecast with supply expected to meet the demand.