A load of barley was emptied into a stream in Co Offaly. \ Donal O' Leary

Offaly County Council has confirmed that it is investigating the dumping of barley in a stream.

The load of barley was found in a stream by a passer-by at Garbally, Blueball, Co Offaly, this week.

It is understood that the stream is adjacent to farmland and that it is almost blocked in places due to the barley load.

Investigation

Offaly County Council confirmed to the Irish Farmers Journal that it received an environmental complaint from a member of the public and that the case has been assigned to its environment section for investigation.

As part of the investigation, the local authority said it is working with relevant parties to “address the issue within an agreed timeframe”.

“Offaly County Council will follow up with further investigation to ensure the matter is appropriately dealt with,” a spokesperson said.