A 221ac farm near Tullamore, Co Offaly, has sold at auction for €2.2m.

Kilclare Estate at Durrow, with a bungalow residence and potential gravel deposits, was sold by James L Murtagh.

After preliminary bidding on lots, the entire opened at €1.8m. It rose in bids of €25,000 and was eventually knocked down to accountant Michael Kinsella who was acting in trust for a client.

GVM have had a number of successful auctions. GVM Limerick sold c47ac at at Ballykilty, Quin, Co Clare, for €1.35m, equal to €28,723/ac. Bidding opened at €600,000 and six individuals then competed. The farm went on the market at €1.07m and after several further bids, was knocked down to a local, understood to be a dairy farmer with equestrian interests.

Afterwards, Tom Cross put a value of €175,000 on the farmhouse and this left the land valued at approximately €25,000/ac. “That’s a record for east Clare land,” he said.

Limerick sale

GVM Limerick also sold c30ac at Ballinaguile, Croagh, under the hammer for €420,000. Bidding opened at €250,000 and with three bidders involved, the land went on the market at €385,000.

After six further bids, it was knocked down to a local dairy farmer. Tom Crosse expressed satisfaction at the price - there were no sheds or house and access was via a right of way.

The same auctioneers then sold c74ac at Liffane, Askeaton. After bidding on lots, the entire was offered and then withdrawn at €880,000. Following negotiations, the property was sold at a price in the region of €1m. A local beef farmer is understood to be the purchaser.

Laois holding

GVM Tullamore sold a 12.5ac holding at Clonaslee, Co Laois, for €222,000 or €17,760/ac. This property included a derelict house.

GVM Tullmore sold this 12.5ac parcel near Clonaslee, Co Laois.

There were just three parties at the auction of 48ac at Rhode, Co Offaly - but all were bidders. Bidding at this auction, run by Jordan Auctioneers, opened at €450,000 with two purchasers then battling it out.

However, it was only when the hammer was about to fall that the third bidder entered, securing the land for €715,000, or just under €15,000/ac. The buyer is believed to be from the local area.

The lands are located approximately 1.5km from the village of Rhode with frontage of circa 60 metres on to the R441 and all in one block.

Farmyard in Kill

Jordan Auctioneers sold 63ac with a farmyard at Painstown, Kill, Co Kildare.

Before an attendance of about 25 people, bidding opened at €800,000. Four bidders competed until the hammer fell at €1,335,000 or just under €22,000/ac. It is understood the purchaser is locally based.

Jordan Auctioneers sold this c63ac farm at Painstown, Kill, Co Kildare, for close to €22,000/ac.

The farmyard had sheds for 150 head, with two silage pits and two yards together with crush and holding pens.

Wexford land

Last month, Quinn Property sold 15ac at Cullentra, Monamolin, Gorey, Co Wexford.

Bidding opened at €130,000 and was declared on the market at €220,000. Three bidders drove the price past €250,000 and the hammer fell at €265,000 to a local dairy farmer.

The same auctioneers also sold c60ac at Slievecarragh, New Ross, Co Kilkenny.

Lots were bid to a total of €1.04m. However, this was surpassed by a bid of €1,050,000 for the entire and the individual lots were withdrawn. After further bidding for the entire, the hammer fell at €1.09m to a local dairy farmer.

Quinn Property also sold c68.8ac near Rathdangan, Co Wicklow, in a single lot for €630,000 or approximately €9,300/ac.