The event will run from 4pm to 8pm on Wednesday 8 August \ Donal O'Leary

An organic farming information evening will be held on the farm of Conor Larkin, Banagher, Co Offaly, next Wednesday 7 September.

Larkin is running an organic suckler and lamb enterprise and is inviting those thinking about joining the Organic Farming Scheme (OFS) onto his farm from 4pm to 8pm.

Farmers will get the chance to talk to Larkin and see whether or not organic farming is a realistic option for their farm.

The Agricultural Consultants Association (ACA) has organised the event in light of the upcoming OFS which opens for applications in October.

Representatives from the Irish Organics Association and the Organic Trust along with Bord Bia, the Department of Agriculture and NOTS (National Organic Training Skillnet) will be there on the evening for a panel discussion and to respond to farmers’ questions.