Alan O’Sullivan of SeaMeGro, which produces biostimulants from seaweed. The company has bases in Connemara and west Donegal.

Surging prices and tight supplies have forced many farmers to re-evaluate their overall fertiliser usage this year.

Teagasc has forecast a 20% drop in nitrogen sales in 2022, a prediction supported by the results of a recent Irish Farmers Journal survey, which found that more than one-third of respondents had bought no fertiliser by the middle of March.

With all the disruption and flux in the fertiliser supply chain, will farmers consider turning to alternative fertiliser products this year?

Alan O’Sullivan and Eddie Murphy believe that process is already underway.

The pair head up an innovative company called SeaMeGro, which is exploiting the age-old benefits of seaweed as a natural fertiliser and biostimulant.

“We have seen a surge in queries this spring from farmers for our products,” said Alan O’Sullivan.

Using seaweed supplied from the waters around its bases at Leitir Móir in Connemara and Burtonport in Donegal, SeaMeGro has developed a range of natural fertilisers and biostimulants.

Exports

Sizeable export markets have been secured by the company, over the last five years for its pillar brand, SeaMeGro Plant Nutrition.

“Up to the end of March, we have sold 70,000l, primarily to Italy, China and India. We have just got an order for 30,000l for Egypt, and I’d be confident that we’ll export in excess of 500,000l this year. The aim is to break one million litres by 2023-2024,” O’Sullivan maintained.

“The product is used primarily in the vineyards in Italy, but it is also used by fruit producers in both Italy and Asia,” he explained.

“It can be applied as a foliar spray or as a root drench,” O’Sullivan added.

Could seaweed products and other marine-based biostimulants have a role to play in reducing Irish agriculture’s dependence on chemical fertiliser?

However, the Limerick native is adamant that SeaMeGro is much more than a seaweed processing business.

“We see ourselves as a marine bio-tech company and this is reflected in the research focus of the firm,” O’Sullivan said.

“Our team of biochemists, marine biologists and aqua-culturists have developed and brought to market 11 different products for use in agriculture and horticulture since 2015.

“We are constantly working with agronomists to explore how we can improve the effectiveness and performance of our products.

“But at the end of the day, whether in China, Egypt, US or Ireland, the farmer will always know what works best for their crop,” he maintained.

“Away from seaweed, we are harnessing the benefits of active agents such as chitin from shell-fish waste; we are looking at possible outlets for biochar.

“In addition, the company is assessing the potential of producing fertiliser from fish waste,” O’Sullivan explained.

Fertiliser crisis

Ironically, despite its international success, SeaMeGro has found the Irish market more difficult to crack.

But the current fertiliser supply crisis, and the requirement to drastically cut chemical fertiliser usage on farms to meet water quality and climate change targets, could provide an opportunity and opening for new technologies, O’Sullivan argued.

“It’s not easy to compete with the proven results from urea,” O’Sullivan conceded.

We have seen a surge in queries this spring from farmers for our products

“But seaweed products are not fertilisers. They are biostimultants that boost plant productivity, increase foliar nutrient uptake, support soil composition and microbiome activity in the soil,” he explained.

“You will still need to spread N, P and K when you use seaweed biostimulants, but a lot less of it,” O’Sullivan claimed.

To date, SeaMeGro has been involved in trials and research projects with Carbery and Coillte, as well as with Bord Iascaigh Mhara, Munster Technological University and Trinity College.

Meanwhile, a trial at Airfield Estate in Dundrum, Dublin, gave very positive results for potato plots where seed spuds were treated with a SeaMeGro seaweed gel.

O’Sullivan is convinced that seaweed products and other marine-based biostimulants have a role to play in reducing Irish agriculture’s dependence on chemical fertiliser.

Getting farmers on board is the next challenge.