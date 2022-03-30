No ombudsman, but Office for Fairness and Transparency board will attract interest for farmer representative roles.

After years of debate, farmers have finally learned that they are not getting an ombudsman to keep an eye on factories and will have to make do with an office for fairness and transparency in the agri-food supply chain instead. A mouthful, I know.

The Dealer has noticed that they will be looking for two farmer representatives on the board and I am thinking about throwing my hat into the ring.

That has got me thinking about who the competition might be.

Mike Magan has just completed his service with Animal Health Ireland and is well qualified to be a board member and the minister could do worse than look at him chairing it.

Would it be an option for him once the fodder committee is finished? Joe Healy is filling the IFA Brussels slot as immediate past president and might be interested in keeping an eye on what is going on locally.

Similarly, John Bryan, who previously walked the cobbles of Brussels, might see it as a return to the national stage. Could it be Angus Woods, the previous livestock committee chair, or even his predecessor Henry Burns, who is still highly regarded by beef farmers across the country?

This is before dipping into the talent pool in ICMSA, ICSA, INHFA and Macra.