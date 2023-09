A video emerged on the internet last Saturday of a farmer spreading slurry just a few yards away from fans who were watching a football match on the sideline in Kealkill, Co Cork.

A video emerged on the internet last Saturday of a farmer spreading slurry just a few yards away from fans who were watching a football match on the sideline in Kealkill, Co Cork.

They talk about hugging the line in sport. Well this farmer certainly knew the full meaning of it. Some spectators even started to move away, it was that close for comfort.

The Dealer wonders about the wisdom of spreading it in wet conditions in the first place.