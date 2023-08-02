Unfortunately, for consumers and farmers, there is further bad news in the timing of the rise in global prices.

Global oil prices rose strongly in July, meaning there is not going to be any relief from higher prices at the pump any time soon.

International benchmark Brent crude closed the month at the highest level since April, with the commodity staging a rally from the $70-$75 (€67-€72), a barrel range it has occupied throughout May and June.

The move is driven by developments both on the supply and demand side. Saudi Arabia is expected to extend its voluntary production cut of 1 million barrels/day for at least another month to include September.

Saudi Arabia is a leading member of OPEC, the cartel that tries to control global oil prices. OPEC is expected to keep supply tight to maintain prices close to current levels.

US buying oil

In the US, the government is buying oil to refill its national strategic reserves, which were depleted during and following the pandemic, meaning supply for consumption is also under pressure there.

On the demand side, stronger-than-previously-expected growth estimates for the US and India mean analysts are revising higher their outlook for global consumption. Fears about a downturn in China, which had driven much of the weakness in oil markets in recent months, are also starting to ease.

While most recent data from that country shows manufacturing output remains underwhelming, there are increasing expectations that the Chinese government will launch a stimulus plan to stop growth slowing too much.

Ireland’s reliance on oil

For Ireland, a rise in global oil prices is never good news. According to the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland, we relied on oil for 48.2% of our total energy requirement in 2022.

Unfortunately, for consumers and farmers, there is further bad news in the timing of the rise in global prices.

Should the move be sustained into the autumn, then prices will be higher at the pumps when the excise cuts announced last year are reversed in the coming months – a move which will add 1c/l for green diesel in September and 3c/l in October.

For white diesel, the two hikes will add 11 c/l to the price at the pump.

There are also further increases in carbon taxes scheduled for October, which will see even more costs for fuel users.

Overall, without a significant reversal in global crude prices, major increases at the pump over the coming months are certain.