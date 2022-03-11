Brent crude oil was trading between $110/barrel and almost $114/barrel on Friday, down from Monday’s high of $139/barrel.

Oil prices have crept upwards since December and rose again following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

On 2 March, Brent crude prices rose to $115/barrel and spiked on Monday at $139/barrel.

Rising oil prices, along with increases in gas prices, continue to be reflected on fuel forecourts around the country and with local oil companies selling fuel to farmers and contractors.

The cost of green diesel hit 140c/l, including VAT, in parts this week, while diesel and petrol prices at fuel pumps passed the €2/l mark.

Earlier this week, the Government cut the excise duty on fuel. The duty on petrol fell by 20c/l, while the duty on diesel fell by 15c/l. The duty on green diesel fell by 2c/l.

While prices at fuel forecourts fell under the €2/l mark, they remain high. The changes in the excise duty will remain in force until the end of August.

Support for hauliers

On Friday, the Government announced a temporary grant scheme for hauliers, which will provide them with a payment of €100 per week for every heavy goods vehicle (over 3.5 tonnes) as listed on a road haulage operator’s licence.

The scheme will run for eight weeks, after which it will be reviewed. The estimated cost to the State is €18m.