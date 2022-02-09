The Oireachtas climate action committee has issued its report on the proposed carbon budgets for now to 2030.

The committee states that the 51% target for 2030 “will only be met if all sectors hit the more demanding end of their reduction targets”.

That implies farming may have to reduce emissions by more than 22%, instead cutting emissions towards the upper 30% of the range set for the sector.

It also warns against sectors deferring carbon reduction measures until later in the decade, known as backloading.

The report recommends that all national and local Government policy, strategy and statutory documents are aligned with the legally binding targets of 51% reduction in CO2 emissions by 2030 and zero carbon by 2050, which could prove a challenge for Food Vision 2030.