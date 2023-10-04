The Oireachtas agriculture committee intends to hold extensive hearings on the nitrates directive and derogation. \ Houses of the Oireachtas

I’m told the Oireachtas agriculture committee voted on Tuesday to turn the spotlight on how the nitrates derogation changes can be reversed.

The committee, headed up by chair Jackie Cahill and vice-chair Tim Lombard, intends to hold extensive hearings on the nitrates directive “to ensure there is a coherent plan in place for the next 18 months, which will allow a competent case be made to keep the derogation”.

It intends to look at the issue from all angles, including European policy, national water testing, the European Commission view and Environmental Protection Agency view, as well as that of farming organisations and the Departments of agriculture and housing.