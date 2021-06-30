I met the vet at underage training the other night and we were shooting the breeze about the new CAP and whether it would have much in store to incentivise older farmers to retire.

Not that it would be of interest to all his clients, the vet pointed out, proceeding to tell The Dealer about one of them, John.

John, fit as a flea and in command of all logistics while the vet was testing his lively suckler cattle last week, is nonetheless 83 years of age.

“Would you ever think about taking it a bit easier John,” asked the vet. “Get the young lads in and give yourself a rest?”

John looked the vet square in the face and quashed the notion: “Resting’s rusting.”