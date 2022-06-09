The Old Irish Goat is now classed as a native rare breed.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has announced the approval of Old Irish Goat as a native rare breed to Ireland.

Its recognition as a breed is based on extensive DNA profiling using the latest genotyping technology.

“There are many factors, such as cultural, historic and genetic diversity, that make Old Irish Goat a unique breed, with a rich history unique to Ireland. The Old Irish Goat is celebrated in Irish folklore, tradition, paintings and literature,” the Minister said.

“By virtue of their hardiness, they provided a crucial component of Ireland’s past farming and rural life. Today, they provide an important resource in conservation grazing, heritage and tourism.

"I recently saw first-hand the benefit these goats have at Howth Head in controlling gorse and helping to reduce the risk of fires with their amazing skilled grazing techniques.”

The Old Irish Goat Society is now also recognised by the Department of Agriculture as a breed society and approved to maintain a breeding programme for the breed in Ireland.

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Pippa Hackett added that it is “important we acknowledge the value of animal genetic resources to supporting biodiversity mix across the country and the role and dedication of the Old Irish Goat Society in achieving this status”.

The breed

The Old Irish Goat breed arrived in Ireland during the Neolithic age and adapted naturally to the Irish landscape over time.

The phenotype of the Old Irish Goat - long-haired, dished face and with erect ears - is captured in the portrait of the Connemara Girl by Augustus Burke 1880, which hangs in the National Gallery.

Coats come in a varied range of up to 12 colour patterns that blend with the landscape and are typically long, coarse, thick and act as a natural thatch, with an under-wool of cashmere that pushes the hair outwards in winter.

Recognition of the breed as a native breed with a conservation status “at risk” means that it could be considered for future participation in appropriate CAP-funded schemes.

The current list of breeds recognised as being native and rare include:

Cattle: Kerry, Dexter, Irish Maol, Droimeann.

Horses: Connemara Pony, Irish Draught.

Sheep: Galway.

Goat: Old Irish Goat.