Top price of the sale went to Shadwell Lady Heather selling for €32,941.

The famous Shadwell Angus herd, based in Thetford in the UK, was dispersed in Skipton Mart on Saturday last 28 May.

The sale attracted huge interest from buyers around the world wanting to purchase genetics from the well-known Shadwell lines.

Top call of £28,000 (€32,941) went to Shadwell Lady Heather.

The 2014-born cow is sired by the famous Te Mania Berkley, going back to a Netherhallan Peter Pershore E052 cow.

Her only son was sold to the Pickenham Angus herd and, according to Shadwell herd manager Robert Clarke, her daughter, lot 30 W176, would have been in the 2021 show team.

Heifer sales

Another daughter, lot 88 X250, is a standout Shadwell Evolution T003 daughter. Lady Heather’s dam was a full sister to the £25,000 (€29,411) Blelack Lord Hildalgo and the £16,000 (€18,823) Blelack Lady Heather G769.

Lady Heather’s daughter, a January 2021-born heifer by Shadwell Evolution, also sold for £22,000 (€25,882).

Another heifer from the Lady Heather line by Shandwell Evolution also made £11,000 (€12,941).

Shadwell Blubell sold for €21,176.

The young heifers were the highlight of the sale, with another March 2021-born heifer, Shadwell Bluebell, by the stock bull Shadwell Evolution, hitting £18,000 (€21,176).

Young cow

The young cow Shadwell Evora U055, a daughter of Shadwell Evora J443, sold for £15,000 (€17,647).

Her maternal sister Shadwell Evora M618 was National Show Champion 2014 and maternal brother Shadwell Excalibur L522 was Stirling champion in 2013.

Another maternal brother, Shadwell Excel T950, was sold to Overbury Hall Angus aged 10 months for £10,000 (€11,764).

Her first son Shadwell Entertainer W226 sold for £5,000 (€5,882) at 12 months old to the Shefford Angus herd. She was scanned in-calf to Shadwell Evolution T003 with a service date of 15 December 2021.

Substantial buyer

Gigginstown House Angus, owned by Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary, was a substantial buyer at the sale.

During the course of the sale, Gigginstown House purchased 21 of the 95 lots - over 20% of the entire sale dispersal stock - comprising four breeding cows (three with calves at foot), 11 in-calf heifers, two maiden heifers and one of Shadwell’s young stock bulls, Stouphill Master Prince W346, a two-year old bull recently acquired by Shadwell to cover its younger heifers. Gigginstown House spent over £144,000 (€170,000) acquiring these 21 cattle. This comes in at an average price of £6,860 (€8,166).

Many of these Angus females are bred from lines established by Shadwell in England over recent years.

They include females bred by sires Shadwell Ebenezer, Shadwell Evolution, Idvies Eric, Haymount War Smith, and Carruthers Grenadier.

Last weekend’s Shadwell Angus dispersal was a once in a lifetime opportunity

Gigginstown House herd manager Joe O'Mahony said: “Last weekend’s Shadwell Angus dispersal was a once in a lifetime opportunity to purchase some of the best Angus females and Angus genetics in England.

"Over the last decade, Shadwell Angus have won over 200 championships at county and national shows in England and Scotland.

"The addition of these 20 exceptionally well-bred females will allow Gigginstown House Angus to expand our breeding programme and provide a new source of industry leading genetics to Irish breeders over the coming years.

"To comply with regulations, these cattle will be quarantined in the UK for the next 45 days and we look forward to welcoming them to the farm in Gigginstown before the end of July.”