Rowers Aifric Keogh, Eimear Lambe, Fiona Murtagh and Emily Hegarty celebrate on the podium with their bronze medals after finishing third place in the Women's Four final at Tokyo 2020. \ Seb Daly, Sportsfile

There was great excitement on one west Cork farm overnight as Ireland women’s rowing team claimed Olympic bronze in Tokyo.

Emily Hegarty grew up on her parents' dairy farm at Church cross, west of Skibbereen. Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal her father, Jerry said: “We’re absolutely delighted and very proud. We expected them to be in contention for a medal as they’ve been in the top three all along but with sport anything is possible.

"With it being the Olympics there’s big pressure and so it’s a test of character. The conditions were terrible as well. One boat was blown off course a bit and in another race one capsized.”

All-nighter

It’s not every day a family member gets to an Olympic final and the Hegarty household stayed up watching the final before celebrations began.

“There was no bed last night,” said Jerry. “Once they won there was fierce excitement and there was neighbours calling. I had to get out to get the milking done and be back in to watch it repeated.”

Friesian breeder

Owner of the Mohoncross herd, Jerry is well known in Friesian cattle showing circles and is also an All-Ireland winner in road bowling. He said Emily got her love of being on the water from her mother, Mary.

“I wouldn’t be great on the water myself, she definitely got that from Mary.”

Emily and her crewmates, Aifric Keogh, Eimear Lambe and Fiona Murtagh became the first Irish female rowers to win an Olympic medal.

Speaking to RTÉ sport after the race, Emily said she hoped their achievement would inspire others in future.

"It’s a bit surreal," she said. "It’s something for the future and hopefully it will be the first of many and will give the young girls coming up now real hope. It’s completely possible, if we can do it, anyone can."