Ireland rowers, from left, Aifric Keogh, Eimear Lambe, Fiona Murtagh and Emily Hegarty celebrate on the podium with their bronze medals after finishing third in the Women's Four final at Tokyo 2020. \ Seb Daly/Sportsfile

I see that one Olympic bronze medal from Tokyo will make its way to a west Cork dairy farm.

I’m told there was great excitement in Church Cross, west of Skibbereen, this week with Emily Hegarty competing in the Ireland women’s four rowing final.

Hegarty grew up on her parent’s dairy farm and her father, Jerry, owns the Mohoncross Herd.

He is known in Friesian cattle showing circles and is also an all-Ireland winner in road bowling.

Jerry told the Irish Farmers Journal that the family are “absolutely delighted and very proud”.

It’s not every day an Olympic medal heads to west Cork.