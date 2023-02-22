The omission of construction costs associated with new milking parlours is a major blow for young farmers starting out in the sector, Macra president John Keane has said.

There has been a “consistent disregard” for young farmer supports from the Department over the past few years, he said.

“Under the last CAP, construction costs were eligible for new milking parlours for those qualifying under the Young Farmer Capital Investment Scheme, but the new scheme appears not to cover this cost for young farmers,” he said.

Robots

Also excluded are those farmers who availed of grant aid for robotic milking equipment under the previous TAMS II.

This, he said, compares with those who availed of support for solar installation under TAMS II being eligible once more under TAMS III.

“What is needed now is for the minister to review the inclusion of building costs for young farmers for new milking parlours and also the exclusion of support for robotic milking equipment for those who accessed grant aid support under TAMS II,” Keane said.