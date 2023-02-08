The skin test which is currently used on farms cannot differentiate between vaccinated cattle and cattle that are infected with TB. \ Philip Doyle.

On-farm research trials of a cattle vaccine and new skin test for bovine TB are ready to begin in England and Wales.

Studies based in laboratories have already indicated that both the Cattle BCG vaccine and a new DIVA skin test are safe, and the new test performs well.

The next phase of the research will use field trials to assess the safety of the vaccine, plus the safety and performance of the DIVA skin test in vaccinated cattle.

The trials will take place on commercial farms in England and Wales, with 600 animals involved across five or more farms. This phase of the research is due to be completed in 2023.

From July 2021 to May 2022, field trials were carried out in England where the new DIVA skin test was used on unvaccinated cattle.

This research involved 524 animals across 10 farms, and the results are currently under analysis.

Differentiate

The new DIVA test is being developed along with the Cattle BCG vaccine as the skin test which is currently used on farms cannot differentiate between vaccinated cattle and cattle that are infected with TB. To work effectively, the DIVA test must be able to determine if vaccinated animals have bovine TB.

In a joint statement, the chief veterinary officers of England, Scotland and Wales said “substantial progress” was being made with the research.

“If this next phase is successful, this project takes us one step closer to a vaccine to be used in conjunction with other measures to tackle this insidious disease which impacts livestock farmers across the globe,” the statement reads.