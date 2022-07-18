Farmers can divert clean plate cooler water to a tank and use it for parlour washing.

While Irish Water said the "vast majority" of its 750 water treatment plants continue to meet the demand for water supply, it has some simple steps that farmers can take on the farm to help conserve water.

Since the middle of last week, Irish Water has seen a noticeable increase, particularly in seaside resorts and agricultural areas, with demand likely to remain high through July and August.

Below is some of the advice Irish Water has provided.

Fix troughs

Farmers should watch out for overflowing drinking troughs, as they can waste significant amounts of water.

Adjusting the ball valves to lower the float or replace faulty parts will help save water.

Dry cleaning

Irish Water has said that water can be saved when cleaning the yard by using dry-cleaning techniques.

Use scrapers and brushes to remove solid waste from yards and pens before hosing.

You can also use a small amount of water to pre-soak waste before cleaning.

Clean plate cooler water

If you own a dairy farm, you can divert clean plate cooler water to a tank and use it for parlour washing.

Consider rainwater harvesting

Rain from the roofs of farm buildings can be used for a variety of activities, such as washing down yards.

Consider the level of rain water quality required for specific water uses on the farm (eg plant nurseries and field irrigation) and the surfaces and contamination risks before you consider installing appropriate rain water harvesting, treatment (filtration and UV) and storage systems.

Farmers should also take action to avoid contamination of surface waters by reducing or eliminating access to livestock by fencing off watercourses.

Pollution containing animal faeces can affect the water environment, nutrients and soil. Destroyed bankside vegetation can also contribute to flooding, Irish Water said.

Irish Water’s head of asset operations Tom Cuddy said. “We would like to thank the public for their support in conserving water and ask that they continue to conserve over the summer months.

"It can sometimes be difficult to know where to start, but even small changes can make a significant difference – and we can all play our part."

Drought risk

There are 12 areas currently most at risk of drought, mainly in the midlands and southeast of the country, including:

Bennettsbridge and Clogh Castlecomer in Kilkenny.

Coalbrook in Tipperary.

Clonakilty, Roberts Cove, Whitechurch and Coppeen in Cork.

Wexford town and Bunclody in Wexford.

Inis Oirr in Galway.

The Swan in Laois.

Irish Water has said it will continue to monitor the levels at all its supplies over the coming weeks and months and take any actions that may be necessary to maintain supplies, including communicating about localised issues as they arise.

Members of the public can report any leaks in the public water network by contacting Irish Water 24/7 at 1800 278 278 or on www.water.ie.