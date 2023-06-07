In recent years, Malone has placed an emphasis on expanding and further developing its range of mowers and tedders. The Mayo manufacturer started building its Procut 210, 240 and 280 belt-driven mowers in 2008. However, in recent years, the focus has been placed on building shaft-driven centre-pivot mowers in order to accommodate the more intensive farmer and contractor customers.

Today, the Malone mower range comprises side-mounted plain and conditioner mowers as well as trailed conditioner mowers. Last year, the Ballyglass-based manufacturer introduced conditioner models to its mounted range with the arrival of the 2600 MC and 3000 MC, complete with the same steel conditioner tines as found on the trailed Procut 2600 and 3000 models.

The Procut 3000 MP is fitted with a 3m heavy duty Comer seven disc cutting bed.

While not officially launched, Malone has confirmed that a front-mounted conditioner mower is undergoing its final testing stages. This leads us to believe that a rear butterfly combination is the firm’s next path of progression in order to complete the entire Procut range.

We recently got the opportunity to try out the Procut 3000 MP (Mid-Pivot) mower to see how it would perform as an all-rounder on a dairy farm, from mowing out meadows to topping paddocks. The 3m Procut 3000 MP was introduced at the Ploughing Championships in 2019 as the first Malone shaft-driven side-mounted mower. Dubbed its flagship plain mower which it still is today, the 3m heavy duty plain mower was then joined by the Procut 285 and 320 models last year. Offering 2.85m and 3.2m cutting widths, these models are designed for the more budget orientated customer that want a step up from a belt-drive mower, yet didn’t require the heavier built 3000 MP model. Aside from a standard Comer bed, the suspension system is the other main difference from the 3000 MP.

Headstock and frame

In true Malone fashion, the frame of the Procut 3000 MP is cleverly designed and well built. What’s more, it is neat and incorporates a simple, effective main pivot linkage and break back protection system. Two mounting points for the lift arms are provided on either side. The thinking here is that the mower can be offset by 250mm for an increased overlap if coupled with a front mower.

The headstock has been designed that when mounted straight, the mower bed is already at a 5° angle. Unsure as to whether it was the geometry of our test tractor or the design of the headstock, it seemed as if the toplink mounting point is quite far back, requiring the toplink to be extended to almost its outer limit.

The mechanical break back proves simple and effective.

As already stated, the mower is equipped with break-back protection in order to protect the bed in the event of a direct collision with an obstacle. Three groups of compressed domed washers hold the hinge-type break-back in its fixed position. Any collision exceeding the set force will engage the break-back and cause the mower to swing back out of harm’s way.

Bed pressure is adjusted via one single acting spool and set between 70-80 bar as guided.

Parking up and removing the mower is an easy process, as it should be using the headstock stand provided.

While parked outdoors in working position, the canopy keeps the mower bed dry and protected from the elements.

When the headstock is straight, the mower bed is positioned at a 5° angle.

The neatly fitted canvas has a number of holes designed to allow water to drain away. The front section of the frame can be lifted up to improve maintenance access while the mower is flat on the ground. The hinged end guard is made from steel and automatically falls into working position once lowered.

The two stage latching mechanism is released using a rope.

Mower bed

The Procut 3000 MP uses a seven-disc Comer heavy duty cutting bed, this and the suspension system being the main differentiation points between it and the Procut 285 and 320 models. Quick-fit blades are fitted as standard, leaving the replacement process relatively pain-free using the tool provided.

Each disc is fitted with 4mm thick cranked blades. The bed is equipped with 25mm gears and Comers shear hub protection system meaning, if an object collides with a disc, that individual disc’s shaft is designed to shear. Repair is just a matter of removing the disc and replacing the hub assembly and bearing. The rear of the mower bed is reinforced with a metal frame.

Each of the seven discs have two quick-fit blades.

Topping skids are available as an optional extra. For test purposes, our mower was supplied with the topping skids which we fitted ourselves. While they do slightly raise cutting height, we would like to have seen it raised at least an extra 10mm. The fitment process too is something we felt Comer could simplify for the customer intending on using the mower for both mowing meadows and for cleaning off grazed paddocks where skids may be put on and taken off on a regular basis.

The Procut 3000 MP is fitted with a heay duty seven-disc cutting bed.

A rope is used to release the mechanical two stage latch from its locked position once the mower is upright. Once in working position the bed can then be pressurised to 70-80 bar for optimum ground following. The mechanical depth gauge helps determine the working height of the mower bed. Swarthing wheels are fitted as standard, which prove helpful at forming 2m rows.

The optional topping skids could be easier fitted.

Flotation

The Procut 3000 MP is equipped with one single-acting ram for the bed suspension system and one double-acting ram for raising and lowering the bed.

The single-acting service line is fitted with a tap valve so that once bed pressure is set, the tap can be shut off and the pressure retained.

Each of the three quick-release fittings are fitted with Kennfixx knurled grips which aid plugging in and out.

In addition to these grips, three female coupler ports are located on the headstock to hold the hose couplings when the mower is parked.

Yes, these may be considered non-critical add-ons but show the level of detail and workmanship Malone strives to achieve. All pins/bushings and parts not painted have been yellow zinc coated. LED lights are also incorporated into the headstock as standard.

The Procut 3000 MP weighs 960kg and has a minimum power requirement of 100hp.

The rear flotation ram has the ability to slide within a sleeve once raised, guided by a roll pin. It is a system that works well even though we did manage to shear a roll pin having lowered the headstock too much while parking up the mower. During transport, the mower is folded back at 115°. Effectively, the mower sits into a nylon plated V-groove and locks in position via the two-stage latch.

The transport lock is a worthwhile feature, especially during road transport on our Irish bumpy back roads, holding the mower in place.

Driveline

Malone also sources its gearboxes from the Italian firm, Comer. Walterscheid PTO shafts make up the remainder of the driveline. The PTO is equipped with a slip clutch ahead of the main 90° gearbox. The PTO shaft and all grease points are easily accessed, which helps keep maintenance to a minimum.

The Kennfixx grips on each of the hydraulic couplings prove a nice touch.

Malone recommends a minimum power requirement of 100hp, a figure we feel maybe is a little on the brave side, not only in terms of power but stability too, given that the mower weighs 960kg. We tested the mower on a 130hp New Holland TM 130 cutting a heavy crop of first-cut grass at 15km/h and power didn’t prove an issue.

Having mowed over 150ac with the Procut 3000 MP, it has proved an exceptionally sweet mower to operate and a testament to the Irish manufacturer. Fit and finish is top-class, with top-quality components used throughout.

Mounting and removing the mower proves easy and notably easier than some competitors. The mower performed well in all conditions, following undulating terrain well and leaving a clean cut regardless. The lifting and lowering of the bed at the headlands is silky smooth. The pressure gauge and working height scale are well positioned.

We had no major gripes, however a few smalls area we feel would benefit from tweaking. The spare blade box being one. It can easily be incorrectly loaded making it hard to remove next time around as the knives fall towards the holder. Although not something offered by competitors, we would have liked the option of a galvanised frame, similar to that offered standard on the Procut belt mowers. The reason for this is cow dung can be corrosive in nature and if in contact with the frame for long periods, it could eventually lead to paint loss and rust.

Model: Malone Procut 3000 MP.

Working width: 3m.

No of discs: 7.

Blades per disc: 2.

Weight: 960kg.

Min power requirement: 100hp.

PTO speed: 540rpm.

Disc speed: 3,200rpm.

Break back: Mechanical.

Hydraulic spool requirements: One single acting and one double acting.

Price: €12,500 plus VAT.