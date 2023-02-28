In terms of comfort, the Corvus is up there with the best.

Although very much the new kid on the block, Corvus have got so much of its design right and as a result has really hit the ground running.

Corvus is a part of the Tuxton/Yanmar group, with the latter very well known for its engines. In North America, Corvus UTVs are actually distributed under Yanmar livery. The manufacturer first broke into the UK market in 2019, followed by the Irish market in 2021 and currently has five dealers located throughout the country. Corvus offers three variants – diesel (DX), petrol (GX) and electric (EX) – which come in five spec levels. Our test machine was the highest spec, and came with a fully enclosed cab featuring a blower and a heater. The only additional option missing was the Clima air conditioning system.

A newcomer to the utility terrain vehicle (UTV) market, Corvus is also a relatively new name in manufacturing. The company was only established in 2017, and shortly afterwards acquired RBS, which had a sportive UTV in its portfolio. It later took the wraps off its own first UTV in 2018. The firm’s manufacturing takes place in Murcia, Spain, while it explains that the majority of its components are sourced within the EU.

The Corvus Terrain offers 309mm of ground clearance, up there with the best in the market.

Buyers can choose from two colours, either the orange as pictured, or a khaki green. Meanwhile, the petrol models can also come in grey, and the electric models can come in white. As standard, the units are fully homologated from the factory, meaning they are road legal in Ireland. To find out more, we got behind the wheel of the firm’s latest-generation Terrain DX4 model.

Driveline

The UTV is powered by a three-cylinder 993cc Yanmar engine, which churns out 24hp and 52Nm of torque. Yanmar engines are a very popular seller in this horsepower bracket, and are used in John Deere’s Gator (UTV) range.

Corvus offer three variants- diesel (DX), petrol (GX) and electric (EX) options, which come in five spec levels.

With a 40l diesel tank, we were more than satisfied with its fuel consumption and storage capacity. Stop-start work, common with this type of machine, would see the tank lasting several weeks. Access to brakes, coolant and windscreen wiper fluid is gained by opening the front hood, while popping open the rear cargo box provides super access to the engine.

The UTV is powered by a three-cylinder 993cc Yanmar engine.

Power is transmitted to the wheels through a conventional two-speed, belt-type stepless transmission. The transmission was designed, and is built in-house. It has a dual range setup – L (low), H (high), N (neutral) and R (reverse). Occasionally, the transmission needed a little bit of throttle to slip it into gear, but this would be common for this type of setup. It features 2WD-4WD and a rear differential lock.

The manufacturer first broke into the UK market in 2019, followed by the Irish market in 2021 and currently has five dealers located throughout the country.

The machine proved to be very responsive, and surprisingly well capable of getting through difficult terrain. This was helped by two things. Firstly, the option of quickly activating the 4×4 system by flicking a switch on the dashboard when circumstances demanded it. And secondly, and more importantly, the Corvus Terrain offers 309mm of ground clearance, up there with the best in the market.

The steel cargo bed offers ample room, and comfortably carries a 4ft x 4ft round bale of hay.

In terms of comfort, the Corvus is up there with the best. It’s fitted with independent wishbones on each corner, with coils over shocks which take a huge amount of slack on rough terrain.

Cab

The cab on the DX4 is hugely spacious. However, it only comes with two seats, and not with the option of a bench seat. Leaving this aside, the two seats which are present feature loads of legroom and both have adjustable positioning.

Jumping in and out while herding livestock, feeding ewes or on general farm duties means the interior of the cab is bound to get dirty.

With this in mind when designing the cab, Corvus cut drainage slots into the plastic floor. After a few days of mucking, we regularly power-washed out the floor – something which wouldn’t be possible with many of the machines on the market.

In terms of storage, Corvus has made the most of available space. Under the seats sees three large sealed storage boxes (67l/30kg). These are boosted by an additional storage compartment situated under the bonnet (45l/25kg). The only possible addition we might add would be a sealed glove box, which would be handy to safely store away some items while on the move.

The cab is hugely spacious and features two seats with loads of legroom and adjustable positioning.

Our biggest letdown in the cab would be sound proofing. When idling, there’s no noise issue, but when you get moving on the road, the machine is a little on the louder side initially. However, in fairness to the manufacturer, it said it is working on further dampening the in-cab noise.

We operated the machine in moderate to cold weather. When condensation built up, it took a little while for the in-cab heater to clear it. However, on a cold day the heater was invaluable.

In terms of ventilation, fresh air comes through the opened out (optional) front windscreen and/or from opening the two sliding side windows in the doors.

Corvus are built Spain and use mostly EU components.

McHale Farm Machinery fitted two rear mounted LED spotlights to the machine we had, which provided super illumination while working at night.

Under the seats sees three large sealed storage boxes (67l/30kg).

The additional storage compartment under the bonnet (45l/25kg).

Air conditioning is available, but comes at an additional cost in the region of €2,600. Visibility was good. This is thanks to a generous windscreen and rear window which drops down to the load bed.

In terms of lighting, the standard road lighting is halogen, but provides very good lighting coverage in the dark.

McHale Farm Machinery fitted two rear mounted LED spotlights and a beacon to the machine we had out. The two lights provided super illumination while working at night, and we would opt for two more to be fitted to the roof at the front for working in the long dark winter nights.

The steel cargo bed offers ample room, and comfortably carries a 4ft x 4ft round bale of hay. The cargo box has a 450kg carrying capacity. Our model was equipped with a manual tipper with a single release lever, but an electric ram is an option at a cost of €1,225.

The Corvus is fitted with independent wishbones on each corner, with coils over shocks

Although very much the new kid on the block, Corvus has got so much of its design right and as a result has really hit the ground running. Current users seem to be more than happy with towing ability, the large load carrying capacity and the roomy cab.

One of the biggest feathers in its cap has to be the additional ground clearance over the majority of its competitors. It allowed the machine to navigate through difficult terrain, a point which often sees users go for an ATV over a UTV.

Overall, the machine appears to be durable and quite robust. It’s clear to see it’s designed as a working utility vehicle.

There are some areas which require a little more refining, but the Irish dealer network has said Corvus is very progressive and is actively working to tweak these areas.

For such a newcomer, the Spanish manufacturer has ticked a lot of the right boxes and is definitely a brand which is here to stay.

Engine: Yanmar 993cc three-cylinder.

Horsepower: 24hp.

Transmission: Two-speed belt CVT.

Ground clearance: 309mm.

Turning circle: 8.59m.

Towing capacity: 907kg.

Cargo bed capacity: 450kg.

Warranty: two years.

Prices start from: €17,549 plus VAT.