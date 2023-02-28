A newcomer to the utility terrain vehicle (UTV) market, Corvus is also a relatively new name in manufacturing. The company was only established in 2017, and shortly afterwards acquired RBS, which had a sportive UTV in its portfolio. It later took the wraps off its own first UTV in 2018. The firm’s manufacturing takes place in Murcia, Spain, while it explains that the majority of its components are sourced within the EU.

Corvus is a part of the Tuxton/Yanmar group, with the latter very well known for its engines. In North America, Corvus UTVs are actually distributed under Yanmar livery. The manufacturer first broke into the UK market in 2019, followed by the Irish market in 2021 and currently has five dealers located throughout the country. Corvus offers three variants – diesel (DX), petrol (GX) and electric (EX) – which come in five spec levels. Our test machine was the highest spec, and came with a fully enclosed cab featuring a blower and a heater. The only additional option missing was the Clima air conditioning system.