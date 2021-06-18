The Irish Farmers Journal is on the hunt for the best silage photo of 2021.
You could be in with a chance of winning 2t of Gouldings Sweetgrass Fertiliser by sending us in your silage photographs.
Please include your name, location and bare farm safety in minds at all times.
John Anglin makes another bale of silage, overlooking Dunworley Bay, Co Cork. \Gearoid Holland
Edenmore Farms lifting silage with their lovely black New Holland T7 in Co Down. \ Adam Copeland
John Doherty and Liam Byrne of Slieverue Agri picking up silage for Eddie Grant on the hills of Balarvane in Slieverue, Co Kilkenny. \Richie Roche
Micheal McCarthy looks on while his brother Richard mows under a clearing sky in Co Cork. \ Gearoid Holland
Aerial view of silage harvesting in Cooley, Co Louth. \ Kevin McKeown
Tim O'Connell and Noel O'Donovan lifting the first cut of silage in Co Cork. \ Steven Hickey
Wrapping first cut silage with a view in Co Cork. \ Mark O'Connell
Freddie and Keeva Carey from Clonlara, Co Clare, enoying silage season on the farm. \ Caitriona Bourke
The first cut of silage on Campview Farm, Ballyshannon, Co Donegal. \ Ashley Vaughan
