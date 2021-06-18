John Anglin makes another bale of silage, overlooking Dunworley Bay, Co Cork. \Gearoid Holland

The Irish Farmers Journal is on the hunt for the best silage photo of 2021.

You could be in with a chance of winning 2t of Gouldings Sweetgrass Fertiliser by sending us in your silage photographs.

Please include your name, location and bare farm safety in minds at all times.

This week's entries

John Anglin makes another bale of silage, overlooking Dunworley Bay, Co Cork. \Gearoid Holland

Edenmore Farms lifting silage with their lovely black New Holland T7 in Co Down. \ Adam Copeland

John Doherty and Liam Byrne of Slieverue Agri picking up silage for Eddie Grant on the hills of Balarvane in Slieverue, Co Kilkenny. \Richie Roche

Micheal McCarthy looks on while his brother Richard mows under a clearing sky in Co Cork. \ Gearoid Holland

Aerial view of silage harvesting in Cooley, Co Louth. \ Kevin McKeown

Tim O'Connell and Noel O'Donovan lifting the first cut of silage in Co Cork. \ Steven Hickey

Wrapping first cut silage with a view in Co Cork. \ Mark O'Connell

Freddie and Keeva Carey from Clonlara, Co Clare, enoying silage season on the farm. \ Caitriona Bourke

The first cut of silage on Campview Farm, Ballyshannon, Co Donegal. \ Ashley Vaughan

