code
One day left to submit carbon navigators and commonage plans

By on
Farmers in the BDGP and GLAS scheme have one day left to submit their carbon navigator and commonage management plans, respectively.
Farmers in the BDGP and GLAS scheme have one day left to submit their carbon navigator and commonage management plans, respectively.

Farmers in the Beef Data and Genomics Programme (BDGP) have only one day left to submit their carbon navigator.

The deadline for submission is 31 October. For farmers who are in BDGP, they must complete and submit an updated carbon navigator by 1 November.

New entrants into the scheme have to submit their first carbon navigator while those already in the scheme have to submit an update to their navigator.

Commonage management plans

The 31 October deadline also applies to commonage farmers registered in the Green Low-carbon Agri-environment Scheme (GLAS).

They, or their planner, must submit a commonage management plan by this date.

The Department has said that plans not submitted by the 31 October deadline will be subject to delayed payments.

It also advises that 2017 advance GLAS payments cannot issue until the plans are submitted.

Read more

Less than 10% of cattle left to be genomically tested

Fears over GLAS training course payments

Member
Hundreds attend Burren winterage walk
News
Hundreds attend Burren winterage walk
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 29 October 2017
Weekly weather: a dry week for many
News
Weekly weather: a dry week for many
By Amy Forde on 30 October 2017
Member
TAMS II: applications by farm size and latest update on approvals
News
TAMS II: applications by farm size and latest update on approvals
By Amy Forde on 28 October 2017
