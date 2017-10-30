One day left to submit carbon navigators and commonage plans
Farmers in the Beef Data and Genomics Programme (BDGP) have only one day left to submit their carbon navigator.
The deadline for submission is 31 October. For farmers who are in BDGP, they must complete and submit an updated carbon navigator by 1 November.
New entrants into the scheme have to submit their first carbon navigator while those already in the scheme have to submit an update to their navigator.
Commonage management plans
The 31 October deadline also applies to commonage farmers registered in the Green Low-carbon Agri-environment Scheme (GLAS).
They, or their planner, must submit a commonage management plan by this date.
The Department has said that plans not submitted by the 31 October deadline will be subject to delayed payments.
It also advises that 2017 advance GLAS payments cannot issue until the plans are submitted.
