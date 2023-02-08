The CRISS payment will be paid independent of entitlements, but one entitlement will be needed to activate the payment.

It is well documented that the Complementary Redistributive Income Support for Sustainability (CRISS), or frontloading payment as it is known, will see 10% of direct payments ring-fenced to fund the scheme.

The Department of Agriculture estimates that the payment per hectare will be in the region of €40/ha or slightly higher.

While the fund will be financed by deducting 10% of the value of each payment entitlement, the payment will be made on a maximum of 30ha.

At a payment rate of €40/ha, this would lead to a payment of €1,200 per annum while working on a payment rate of €43/ha, as included in the Department of Agriculture’s CAP calculator the payment would be in the region of €1,290 per annum.

It has been widely reported that this payment would be made under the CAP Strategic Plan on an eligible forage hectare rather than being linked to entitlements.

The recent Irish Farmers Journal CAP information meetings, held in conjunction with the Department of Agriculture and AIB, reported that farmers may need to possess one entitlement to activate the CRISS payment.

This was confirmed by the Department in a CAP information meeting held with FAS advisers this week. It makes no difference if this entitlement is owned or leased in and it will only be of concern to a small number of farmers.

Nevertheless, it is an important consideration to those affected.

It was also highlighted that farmers will automatically apply via a BISS application and unlike eco schemes, there is no requirement to select any measures or sign up on an annual basis.

ANC retention period

The CAP information meeting for advisers also highlighted that the retention period for keeping livestock under the Areas of Natural Constraint will be set at a minimum of 28 weeks from 2023 onwards, compared to the previous programme of seven months.

This move slightly shortens the length of the retention period and standardises the requirement irrespective of what seven month consecutive period is used during the calendar year.

No-change application removed

The popular option under the Basic Payment Scheme to submit a ‘no-change’ application will also not be available once the application portal for the Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) opens later this month.

This is due to the fact that farmers will be required to complete a number of tasks during the application process, including voluntarily applying for eco scheme measures, reviewing if they satisfy the definition of an active farmer, and in some cases, confirming the agricultural activity being carried out on lands submitted in their application.