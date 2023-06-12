Just 14% of suckler farms were deemed viable in 2022.

Just over one third of Ireland’s suckler farms are classed as economically vulnerable by Teagasc, the 2022 national farm survey shows.

Farm households are considered to be economically vulnerable by Teagasc if they are operating non-viable farm businesses and neither the farmer or spouse have an off-farm job.

Teagasc defines an economically viable farm business if family farm income is sufficient to remunerate family labour at the minimum wage in 2022 (which is assumed here to be €20,129 per labour unit) and provide a 5% return on the capital invested in non-land assets, ie machinery and livestock.

Farms that are found not to be economically viable, but have an off-farm income source within the household (ie either the farmer or spouse are employed off-farm) are considered to be economically sustainable.

Finishers and sheep

Of the country’s beef finishing farms, 34% were classified as economically vulnerable, 31% as sustainable and 35% as viable.

In the sheep sector, 36% were deemed viable, 42% sustainable and 22% as viable.

Dairy and tillage

Last year, 93% of dairy farms were found to be viable, with just 4% considered vulnerable. Three percent of dairy farmers were deemed to be sustainable, due to the small number of farms which have an off-farm income.

The proportion of viable tillage farms stood at 83% in 2022, Teagasc found, up 10 percentage points from the previous year, reflective of the improvement in tillage farm incomes in 2022.

“In turn, those in the sustainable category declined from 14% to 7%, with those found to be vulnerable also declining from 14% to 10%, on average,” it added.

Regional difference

The contrast in the regional figures remain stark, Teagasc said, with 56% of farms in the southern region classified as viable, compared with only 19% in the north and west region. The equivalent figure in the east and midlands is 55%.

“These figures are reflective of the composition of agriculture and the sustainability of farm systems across regions,” Teagasc said.

“Some 37% of farms in the north and west region in 2021 were vulnerable, compared to 19% in the south and 27% in the east and midlands region.”

It said that in the north and west, 43% of farm households were classified as sustainable in 2022, with the equivalent figures on the other regions approximately 25%.