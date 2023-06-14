Just over one-third of Ireland’s suckler farms are classed as economically vulnerable by Teagasc.

Farm households are considered to be economically vulnerable if they are operating non-viable farm businesses and neither the farmer or spouse have an off-farm job. Just 14% of suckler farms were deemed viable in 2022, while 50% were considered sustainable.

Teagasc defines an economically viable farm business as one with family farm income sufficient to remunerate family labour at the minimum wage in 2022 (assumed here to be €20,129 per labour unit) and provide a 5% return on the capital invested in non-land assets, ie machinery and livestock.

Farms found not to be economically viable, but to have an off-farm income source within the household (ie farmer or spouse are employed off-farm) are considered to be economically sustainable.

Of the country’s beef finishing farms, 34% were classified as economically vulnerable, 31% as sustainable and 35% as viable.

In the sheep sector, 36% were deemed viable, 42% sustainable and 22% as viable.

Last year, 93% of dairy farms were found to be viable, with just 4% considered vulnerable. Three per cent of dairy farmers were deemed to be sustainable, due to the small number of farms with an off-farm income. The proportion of viable tillage farms stood at 83% in 2022, Teagasc found, up 10 percentage points from the previous year, reflective of the improvement in tillage farm incomes in 2022.

Those in the sustainable category declined from 14% to 7%, with those found to be vulnerable also declining from 14% to 10%, on average.