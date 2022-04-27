Embrace Farm has launched a new programme which will offer one-to-one supports for individuals and families in the aftermath of a farm accident, suspected suicide, sudden trauma or fatal illness.

The new mentoring programme, Encircle, is funded by the European Innovation Partnership (EIP), through the Department of Agriculture.

Legal, financial, agri and emotional issues that individuals and families contend with in the aftermath of such sudden situations will be looked at.

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Martin Heydon said: “As we are all unfortunately too aware, a farm tragedy can present a range of potential issues for families.

“That is why I have no doubt the one-to-one tailored support will be invaluable to those who need it.”

The programme supports are informed by industry specialists including ifac, agricultural solicitors, Agricultural Consultants Association, rural support and the HSE National Office of Suicide Prevention.

Norma Rohan, general manager and co-founder of Embrace Farm said: “Once someone contacts us, we will work with them to figure out what they need, and in what order of priority, and from there we will match them with the right professional mentors who can support them where they need help the most, whether it be legal, emotional, financial or general support with the overall operation of a farming business.”