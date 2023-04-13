The scheme allows for the grant aiding of investments in the seed and potato chipping sector of up to 60%. \ Donal O'Leary

The Department of Agriculture has pushed back the application deadline for the investment aid for the seed potato sector and the chipping potato sector scheme until 5pm on Friday 21 April 2023.

An extra week will allow for further applications to the €3.1m scheme, aimed at assisting development in the seed potato and potato chipping sectors.

The scheme provides grant aid for capital investments in specialised equipment and includes options around integrating renewable energy into the potato sector.

Standard grant aid of 40% is provided under the scheme, rising to 60% for qualifying young farmers.

The minimum investment amount which will be considered for grant aid is €10,000 excluding VAT.

Locally

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said that the aid is intended to help the potato sector grow into the future and focuses on allowing for supplies to maintained locally.

Farmers applying should complete application forms and submit them in paper to the Department’s seed and chipping potato scheme section at the Backweston Campus in Celbridge, Co Kildare (Eircode W23 X3PH).

Applications and supporting documentation are to be received before the deadline on Friday.

Queries relating to the scheme should be directed by phone to 01-505 8886 or by email to seedpotatogrants@agriculture.gov.ie.