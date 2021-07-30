This November 2020-born Aberdeeen Angus bull weighed 395kg and sold for €870 (€2.20/kg).

The general cattle sale was strong with bullocks being to the fore, followed closely by cows.

Bullocks saw an overall average of €2.15/kg with some lighter dairy-bred cattle pulling the average down slightly. However, some top bullocks were hitting prices close to €2.70/kg.

Cows were not met with a trade as strong however, some cows achieved well over €2/kg with an overall average for cows of €2.10/kg.

This December 2019-born Charolais heifer weighed 375kg and sold for €1,030 (€2.74/kg).

Mart manager David Faughnan told the Irish Farmers Journal: “For the time of year, the trade is great with age running against most cows running through the ring today.”

The online buyers helped drive today’s sale

The sale also saw some sucklers going through the ring. Demand wasn’t as strong for some of these lesser-quality dairy-bred cows with spring-born calves, some struggled to make €1,500 while they met a sale average of €1,350.

Heifers met a super trade with demand for weanlings, store heifers for feeding and factory fit heifers.

This March 2017-born Aberdeen Angus bullock weighed 765kg and sold for €1,670 (€2.38/kg).

“The online buyers helped drive today’s sale with buyers online for nearly every animal that came through the ring,” Faughnan said.

Weanling heifers saw a strong trade with some of the top heifers in this category making up to €3/kg. Heifers in the 350-400kg bracket saw an average of €2.75/kg with a top price in this category coming in at €3.01/kg.

This 2008-born Limousin cow weighed 740kg and sold for €1,470 (€2.10/kg).

Stronger older heifers did not see the same average as the weanling heifers, however they’re still extremely strong as they’re all over the country. Top heifers achieved €1,000 on top of their weight.

Cattle are a strong trade at the minute

Heifers weighing 500kg+ made an average of €2.40/kg with the top heifers in this category reaching €2.55/kg. Some of these heifers weighing 600kg+ had an overall sale average of €2.45/kg with some dairy-bred heifers in this category coming in around €2.30/kg.

This 2009-born Limousin cow weighed 590kg and sold for €1,160 (€1.94/kg).

“Cattle are a strong trade at the minute and have every prospect of staying strong coming into peak weanling time of year,” Faughnan said. “The online bidding is great to keep a trade going and it increases the competition between buyers which leaves it an easier sale to run and more people go home happy.”

Other lots

This May 2020-born Charolais bullock weighed 395kg and sold for €1,050 (€2.65/kg).

This May 2020-born Belgian Blue heifer weighed 385kg and sold for €1,160 (€3.01/kg).

This June 2020-born Charolais bullock weighed 485kg and sold for €1,080 (€2.22/kg).

This 2018-born Aberdeen Angus cow with her Aberdeen Angus bull calf at foot sold for €1,380.

This August 2020 Limousin heifer weighed 310kg and sold for €880 (€2.83/kg).

This May 2019-born Charolais heifer weighed 55kg and sold for €1,200 (€2.19/kg).