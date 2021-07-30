The general cattle sale was strong with bullocks being to the fore, followed closely by cows.
Bullocks saw an overall average of €2.15/kg with some lighter dairy-bred cattle pulling the average down slightly. However, some top bullocks were hitting prices close to €2.70/kg.
Cows were not met with a trade as strong however, some cows achieved well over €2/kg with an overall average for cows of €2.10/kg.
Mart manager David Faughnan told the Irish Farmers Journal: “For the time of year, the trade is great with age running against most cows running through the ring today.”
The sale also saw some sucklers going through the ring. Demand wasn’t as strong for some of these lesser-quality dairy-bred cows with spring-born calves, some struggled to make €1,500 while they met a sale average of €1,350.
Heifers met a super trade with demand for weanlings, store heifers for feeding and factory fit heifers.
“The online buyers helped drive today’s sale with buyers online for nearly every animal that came through the ring,” Faughnan said.
Weanling heifers saw a strong trade with some of the top heifers in this category making up to €3/kg. Heifers in the 350-400kg bracket saw an average of €2.75/kg with a top price in this category coming in at €3.01/kg.
Stronger older heifers did not see the same average as the weanling heifers, however they’re still extremely strong as they’re all over the country. Top heifers achieved €1,000 on top of their weight.
Heifers weighing 500kg+ made an average of €2.40/kg with the top heifers in this category reaching €2.55/kg. Some of these heifers weighing 600kg+ had an overall sale average of €2.45/kg with some dairy-bred heifers in this category coming in around €2.30/kg.
“Cattle are a strong trade at the minute and have every prospect of staying strong coming into peak weanling time of year,” Faughnan said. “The online bidding is great to keep a trade going and it increases the competition between buyers which leaves it an easier sale to run and more people go home happy.”
