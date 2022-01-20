Hennessy Auction will host its first online machinery auction of the year this coming Saturday 22 January.
The auction will be broadcast from the old mart in Portlaoise (Eircode: R32 WT10).
Over 400 lots are expected to be on offer comprising of tractors, farm machinery, tools as well as plant and livestock equipment.
The auction will kick off at 11am on the LSL app.
Gates remain open for viewing from 9am to 5pm for the rest of this week and on Saturday the morning of the auction from 8am.
Registration is now open and can be done via the LSL app where the catalogue can also be viewed. Interested parties must pay the refundable fee of €250 upon registration.
Some of the stand-out lots booked so far include a 2016 John Deere 6155R tractor showing approximately 6,600 hours. This high-spec example is fitted with the 50km/h Direct Drive gearbox.
A very original New Holland TM135 registering approximately 17,000 hours is also advertised as part of an executor sale.
Also sure to attract interest is a 1988 Zetor 16145 4WD tractor also in original condition and a brand new McConnel PA5455 Motion Control hedgecutter.
All COVID-19 protocol must be adhered to while on site.
