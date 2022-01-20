This 2014 Ford Ranger has 168,000 miles on the clock and comes taxed and tested.

This 1988 Zetor 16145 will surely attract the attention of the Zetor fans.

This John Deere 6155R with 50km/h Direct Drive transmission is in very tidy condition and displaying 6,600 hours.

Hennessy Auction will host its first online machinery auction of the year this coming Saturday 22 January.

The auction will be broadcast from the old mart in Portlaoise (Eircode: R32 WT10).

Over 400 lots are expected to be on offer comprising of tractors, farm machinery, tools as well as plant and livestock equipment.

The auction will kick off at 11am on the LSL app.

This New Holland TM135 is in original condition with 17,000 hours on the clock.

Gates remain open for viewing from 9am to 5pm for the rest of this week and on Saturday the morning of the auction from 8am.

Registration is now open and can be done via the LSL app where the catalogue can also be viewed. Interested parties must pay the refundable fee of €250 upon registration.

Some of the stand-out lots booked so far include a 2016 John Deere 6155R tractor showing approximately 6,600 hours. This high-spec example is fitted with the 50km/h Direct Drive gearbox.

A very original New Holland TM135 registering approximately 17,000 hours is also advertised as part of an executor sale.

This brand new McConnel PA5455 Motion Control hedgecutter is featured in Saturday's auction.

Also sure to attract interest is a 1988 Zetor 16145 4WD tractor also in original condition and a brand new McConnel PA5455 Motion Control hedgecutter.

All COVID-19 protocol must be adhered to while on site.

Other lots

This 1988 Zetor 16145 will surely attract the attention of the Zetor fans.

This Kuhn 3m power harrow and Accord seed drill is to go under the hammer.

This 2004 JCB Fastrac 3190 has 5,400 hours and comes with tipper body and 80km/h transmission.

This 2012 Richard Western muck spreader has come of a local tillage farm where it only spread compost and poultry manure.

Chieftan 1300l Diesel Bowser.

This 2014 Ford Ranger has 168,000 miles on the clock and comes taxed and tested.