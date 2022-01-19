DAERA will have to re-think the qualifying criteria for a new suckler cow headage payment in NI, with analysis by the Irish Farmers Journal suggesting that only around 22% of suckler cows would be eligible for a payment, estimated at £140 to £160 per head.
The proposed suckler cow measure was included in a DAERA consultation on future agricultural policy published before Christmas, and aims to improve profitability and environmental sustainability by calving cows more regularly, and heifers at younger ages.
