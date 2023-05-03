Progress has been made on spring cereal planting in parts of the country where work had been slow this week. \ Donal O' Leary

Progress has been made on spring cereal planting in parts of the country where work had been slow this week. While the majority of crops are in across the country there are still pockets to be planted.

The northeast has been particularly badly hit with rain this spring. In many cases land in the northeast has not had long enough without rain to allow land to dry out and work to begin.

Reports are that 80% of spring cereals should be planted in the northeast before expected rain on Thursday (4 May). However, potato and maize planting are severely delayed.

Across the country it is estimated that about 40% of potatoes are now planted. In the northeast this figure is much lower at about 10%.

The northwest of the country has escaped some rain and planting has been progressing nicely as a result.

Seán Ryan, the IFA potato chairperson, told the Irish Farmers Journal that it has been an unusual year with stop-start weather conditions, but growers can make great progress once they get moving in the fields.

He said while land is now drying out there is great demand for product at present and as a result many farmers are finding themselves back inside preparing stock for orders.

Maize and beet planting continues across the country this week as farmers try to catch up on work.