The urgency surrounding right of way issues for farmers and landowners across the country was laid bare in an Irish Farmers Journal webinar on Wednesday evening. With less than 100 days to the 30 November deadline to register right of way before the law changes, an estimated half of all rights of way remain unregistered.

Barrister Peter Bland warned that six separate types of unregistered rights of way may be compromised under the new rules. He explained that the Law Society has sought a six-year extension to the introduction of the act, which was already delayed by nine years. Solicitor Aisling Meehan joined him in responding to readers’ queries. Pat O’Toole outlined the background to the current situation, with Irish Country Living editor Amii McKeever chairing the webinar.

Watch back the webinar on farmersjournal.ie.