The net result of the loss of the derogation will be a scramble for additional land by dairy farmers who can afford to lease land he said.

The only long-term solution to deal with organic slurry from dairy farms is through anaerobic digestion (AD) plants.

This is according to Fianna Fáil MEP Billy Kelleher, who said that last week’s decision to lower the derogation limit from 250kg N/ha to 220kg N/ha demonstrated the lack of planning and support for AD by certain elements of the Government.

“If we had invested correctly two to three years ago, we would have a number of large-scale AD facilities up and running already,” he said.

“These facilities take in slurry, and other products, and convert them into biogas and organic digestate,” said Kelleher, who called on the entire dairy sector - including co-ops, farm organisations, farmers and the Government - to get on board with this proven technology.

Kelleher is calling on the Government to implement a national AD programme and provide support for this in Budget 2024.