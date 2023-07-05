DEAR EDITOR: The journey towards net-zero in agriculture, particularly in ruminant livestock, might well seem like a voyage between Scylla and Charybdis for many farmers.

However, the ARCZero conference, on the banks of the Foyle in Derry, offered an opportunity to see and understand several practical approaches to sustainable farming activities from Irish farmers who have tried and (repeatedly) tested these approaches in their efforts to navigate the twin challenges of delivering sustainable agriculture in an economically viable manner on their farms.

The agriculture sector is the largest contributor to Northern Ireland’s greenhouse gas emissions – accounting for a 27.6% share in 2021 (DAERA).

As such, decarbonising the sector represents simultaneously a substantial and necessary policy ambition. A challenge shared across the entire island of Ireland.

The rewards are broad and well recognised in the sector including improvements in water quality, protection of biodiversity, management of soil quality and, crucially, taking action on climate goals through mitigation and sequestration. However, it is not just about finding ways that work to mitigate or sequester. These must also be pathways that are credible and sustainable from an economic perspective for the farmers.

Taking the above into consideration, the ARCZero consortium is a clear example of how farmers can manage the journey towards carbon-free ruminant livestock, implementing practical solutions and sustainable ways to deal with some long-standing challenges in the sector, such as soil erosion and land degradation, water quality and food waste, as well as loss of biodiversity and deforestation.