NI dairy co-op Dale Farm has reported a strong set of results for the year ending March 2023, with turnover across the group up 23% to £728m and group operating profit rising by 39% to finish at a record-high of £35.5m.

That leaves the operating profit margin at a very healthy 4.9%, compared with 3.7% in the previous 12 months.

The company, which also includes the United Feeds business, operates at various sites in NI and owns the Ash Manor cheese business in Wales, from which it services retail customers with grated cheese.

Last September, Dale Farm announced it was closing yogurt and dessert-making operations at Kendal in Cumbria, England and Rowan Glen at Newton Stewart, Scotland.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Dale Farm CEO Nick Whelan said the business is focused on scale, technology and brands, and where they do not exist, it has to look at rationalising its portfolio.

He said the company internally has a “Ryanair mentality” when it comes to driving out cost, and must be profitable to ensure it has both working and maintenance capital, and is in a place to re-invest in assets.

Milk price

On milk price, he believes that key producing regions are likely to see production constrained this autumn, which will change sentiment in the market, potentially leading to higher milk prices from November onwards.

On the longer term, he is very confident for dairy in NI - but remains frustrated by how quickly the wider farming industry is addressing challenges posed by climate change legislation and getting on board with carbon audits, etc.

“It is a race against the clock,” he said.

Despite those challenges, Whelan believes that his 900m litre milk pool in NI will continue to grow by around 2% each year, mainly on the back of improved animal genetics and innovations in concentrate feed.

Read more

Record sales and profit at Lakeland Dairies